Liz Smith Dead - Famed Gossip Columnist Dies at 94

Liz Smith, the famed gossip columnist known as the “Dame of Dish,” has died at the age of 94.

Literary agent Joni Evans confirmed the news to The Associated Press on Sunday (November 12). Liz died in New York due to natural causes.

Liz‘s signature style of celebrity storytelling in her “Liz Smith” column led her to mix and mingle with many A-listers as a Hollywood insider over the years.

She began her own column at the New York Daily News in 1976 which ran through 1991, then continued at New York Newsday until 1995. The column went on to be published in Newsday until 2005, and the New York Post until 2009.

She also made headlines with various exclusives over the years, including Donald Trump and Ivana Trump‘s divorce and Madonna‘s pregnancy in 1996.

Our thoughts are with Liz‘s friends and family during this difficult time.