Top Stories
MTV EMAs 2017 - Full Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV EMAs 2017 - Full Carpet & Show Coverage!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 7:01 pm

Liz Smith Dead - Famed Gossip Columnist Dies at 94

Liz Smith Dead - Famed Gossip Columnist Dies at 94

Liz Smith, the famed gossip columnist known as the “Dame of Dish,” has died at the age of 94.

Literary agent Joni Evans confirmed the news to The Associated Press on Sunday (November 12). Liz died in New York due to natural causes.

Liz‘s signature style of celebrity storytelling in her “Liz Smith” column led her to mix and mingle with many A-listers as a Hollywood insider over the years.

She began her own column at the New York Daily News in 1976 which ran through 1991, then continued at New York Newsday until 1995. The column went on to be published in Newsday until 2005, and the New York Post until 2009.

She also made headlines with various exclusives over the years, including Donald Trump and Ivana Trump‘s divorce and Madonna‘s pregnancy in 1996.

Our thoughts are with Liz‘s friends and family during this difficult time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Liz Smith, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr