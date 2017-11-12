Top Stories
MTV EMAs 2017 - Full Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV EMAs 2017 - Full Carpet & Show Coverage!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 8:23 pm

Who Had the Best Performance of the Night at MTV EMAs 2017? Vote!

Who Had the Best Performance of the Night at MTV EMAs 2017? Vote!

Tons of stars hit the stage at the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England – but which one truly brought the house down?

There were more than enough performances to keep us entertained all night long: from Demi Lovato‘s “Sorry Not Sorry” & “Tell Me You Love Me” to Shawn Mendes‘ “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” to Rita Ora‘s “Your Song” and “Anywhere” to Camila Cabello‘s “Havana” to Kesha‘s “Learn To Let Go” to Clean Bandit‘s mega-medley.

Which act truly rocked it this year? Vote below! We’ll reveal the results right here on Monday (November 13) at 12 pm EST.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 MTV EMAs, MTV EMAs, Poll

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr