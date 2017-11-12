Who Had the Best Performance of the Night at MTV EMAs 2017? Vote!

Tons of stars hit the stage at the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England – but which one truly brought the house down?

There were more than enough performances to keep us entertained all night long: from Demi Lovato‘s “Sorry Not Sorry” & “Tell Me You Love Me” to Shawn Mendes‘ “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” to Rita Ora‘s “Your Song” and “Anywhere” to Camila Cabello‘s “Havana” to Kesha‘s “Learn To Let Go” to Clean Bandit‘s mega-medley.

Which act truly rocked it this year? Vote below! We’ll reveal the results right here on Monday (November 13) at 12 pm EST.