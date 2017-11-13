Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Discovering Sports as a Kid: 'I Had More to Prove'

Caitlyn Jenner is reflecting on her early years.

The 68-year-old reality TV star visited The Late Late Show on Saturday night (November 10) in Dublin, Ireland.

During her appearance, Caitlyn discussed her early years and getting into sports during school.

“I had no idea why, in my soul, I felt very different than most people, and then I found sports in fifth grade…I think I was more obsessed, I was more determined, I worked harder than the next guy,” she explained.

“To be honest, I really thank little Caitlyn for living in there, because it made me out-train them…because I had more to prove than the next guy.”

Watch her explain how she discovered her passion for sports below.