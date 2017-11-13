Top Stories
MTV EMAs 2017 - Full Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV EMAs 2017 - Full Carpet & Show Coverage!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Mon, 13 November 2017 at 12:52 am

Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Discovering Sports as a Kid: 'I Had More to Prove'

Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Discovering Sports as a Kid: 'I Had More to Prove'

Caitlyn Jenner is reflecting on her early years.

The 68-year-old reality TV star visited The Late Late Show on Saturday night (November 10) in Dublin, Ireland.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Caitlyn Jenner

During her appearance, Caitlyn discussed her early years and getting into sports during school.

“I had no idea why, in my soul, I felt very different than most people, and then I found sports in fifth grade…I think I was more obsessed, I was more determined, I worked harder than the next guy,” she explained.

“To be honest, I really thank little Caitlyn for living in there, because it made me out-train them…because I had more to prove than the next guy.”

Watch her explain how she discovered her passion for sports below.
Just Jared on Facebook
caitlyn jenner late show 01
caitlyn jenner late show 02
caitlyn jenner late show 03
caitlyn jenner late show 04
caitlyn jenner late show 05
caitlyn jenner late show 06
caitlyn jenner late show 07

Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Caitlyn Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr