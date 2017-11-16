Top Stories
Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Show Due to 'Personal Emergency' in Canada

Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Show Due to 'Personal Emergency' in Canada

Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Gal Gadot Responds to Rumors She'd Leave 'Wonder Woman' If Brett Ratner Remains On Board

Gal Gadot Responds to Rumors She'd Leave 'Wonder Woman' If Brett Ratner Remains On Board

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 1:30 am

Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet Suit Up for InStyle's Golden Globes 2018 Event

Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet Suit Up for InStyle's Golden Globes 2018 Event

Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet looked sharp at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle’s Celebration of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards!

The Call Me by Your Name co-stars hit the black carpet at the event held at Catch LA on Wednesday (November 15) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Armie rocked a powder blue suit and floral shirt, while Timothee opted for a classic black and white look.

At the ceremony, Dwayne Johnson‘s daughter Simone was named Golden Globe Ambassador for the 2018 Golden Globes, which will air on January 7 on NBC.

Don’t miss Armie and Timothee in Call Me by Your Name when it hits theaters on November 24!
Just Jared on Facebook
armie hammer and timothee chalamet suit up for instyles golden globe event 01
armie hammer and timothee chalamet suit up for instyles golden globe event 02
armie hammer and timothee chalamet suit up for instyles golden globe event 03
armie hammer and timothee chalamet suit up for instyles golden globe event 04
armie hammer and timothee chalamet suit up for instyles golden globe event 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Armie Hammer, Timothee Chalamet

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Check out Ariel Winter's adorable childhood pic - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone shares an update on his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • American Horror Story: Cult's finale ended with a "nasty" twist - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein is being sued over an alleged 2016 rape - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grant Gustin speaks out following The Flash showrunner's sexual harassment scandal - Just Jared Jr