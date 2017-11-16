Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet Suit Up for InStyle's Golden Globes 2018 Event

Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet looked sharp at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle’s Celebration of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards!

The Call Me by Your Name co-stars hit the black carpet at the event held at Catch LA on Wednesday (November 15) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Armie rocked a powder blue suit and floral shirt, while Timothee opted for a classic black and white look.

At the ceremony, Dwayne Johnson‘s daughter Simone was named Golden Globe Ambassador for the 2018 Golden Globes, which will air on January 7 on NBC.

Don’t miss Armie and Timothee in Call Me by Your Name when it hits theaters on November 24!