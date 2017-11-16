Top Stories
Thu, 16 November 2017 at 11:07 am

Kaya Scodelario & Saoirse Ronan Step Out For HFPA's Golden Globes Ambassador Announcement

Kaya Scodelario and Saoirse Ronan keep it classy while stepping out for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association & InStyle’s Golden Globe Awards Celebration held at Catch LA on Wednesday night (November 15) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty, Peyton List, Wonder‘s Izabela Vidovic and Jacob Tremblay, Julia Garner, Kathryn Newton, Halston Sage, and Empire‘s Serayah joined the two actresses for the event.

All of Young Hollywood came to celebrate that Dwayne Johnson‘s daughter, Simone, was named the new Golden Globes Ambassador for this year’s upcoming awards.

Miss Golden Globes 2017 Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia Stallone were there to pass along the honor.

FYI: Dove wore a sweet Giamba dress. Halston wore a Manning Cartell dress. Saoirse wore a Teresa Helbig look with Alchimia Di Ballin heels.

25+ pictures inside of Kaya Scodelario, Saoirse Ronan and more…
Photos: Getty
