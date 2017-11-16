Top Stories
Lil Peep Dead - Rising Singer &amp; Rapper Dies at 21

Halsey Cancels Concert Mid-Show Due to 'Personal Emergency' in Canada

Khloe Kardashian Shows Hint of Baby Bump at Kim's Fragrance Event!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Thu, 16 November 2017 at 7:30 am

Kesha Glows While Greeting Fans in London!

Kesha is in a great mood while surrounded by her adoring fans!

The 30-year-old Rainbow pop princess was spotted making an exit from BBC Radio 1 on Wednesday (November 15) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kesha

The “Learn to Let Go” singer dazzled with an electrifying performance at the 2017 MTV EMAs on Sunday.

“Had a magical time at @BBCR1″ she later tweeted after making her visit to the radio station.

Kesha just recently wrapped the North American leg of her Rainbow tour.
