Kesha Glows While Greeting Fans in London!
Kesha is in a great mood while surrounded by her adoring fans!
The 30-year-old Rainbow pop princess was spotted making an exit from BBC Radio 1 on Wednesday (November 15) in London, England.
The “Learn to Let Go” singer dazzled with an electrifying performance at the 2017 MTV EMAs on Sunday.
“Had a magical time at @BBCR1″ she later tweeted after making her visit to the radio station.
Kesha just recently wrapped the North American leg of her Rainbow tour.
Had a magical time at @BBCR1 💖✨🌈🌟 pic.twitter.com/UnoDWNExIP
— kesha (@KeshaRose) November 15, 2017