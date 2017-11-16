Kesha Glows While Greeting Fans in London!

Kesha is in a great mood while surrounded by her adoring fans!

The 30-year-old Rainbow pop princess was spotted making an exit from BBC Radio 1 on Wednesday (November 15) in London, England.

The “Learn to Let Go” singer dazzled with an electrifying performance at the 2017 MTV EMAs on Sunday.

“Had a magical time at @BBCR1″ she later tweeted after making her visit to the radio station.

Kesha just recently wrapped the North American leg of her Rainbow tour.