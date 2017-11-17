Demi Lovato & Luis Fonsi Drop 'Echame La Culpa' Music Video - Watch Now!

Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi‘s hot new track “Echame La Culpa” (“Blame Me” in English) and the accompanying music video are finally here!

The 25-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer and the 39-year-old “Despacito” crooner dropped the sultry video for their collaboration on Friday (November 17).

It features Luis walking down a dark alley to an abandoned warehouse full of dancers.

Meanhwile, Demi is seen in a red coat, corset, and fishnets in a Victorian-style bedroom; in a lavender bra with cheetah-print leggings and a colorful headwrap; and in a yellow lace-up dress.

“No me conociste nunca de verdad/ Ya se fue la magia que te enamoró/ Y es que no quisiera estar en tu lugar/ Porque tu error solo fue conocerme,” Demi sings in Spanish, which translates to, “You never really knew me/ the magic that made us fall in love is already gone/ and I wouldn’t want to be in your place because your only mistake was meeting me.”

Watch below!



Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – Échame La Culpa