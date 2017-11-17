Top Stories
Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Kiss at His Hockey Match!

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 12:37 am

Demi Lovato & Luis Fonsi Drop 'Echame La Culpa' Music Video - Watch Now!

Demi Lovato & Luis Fonsi Drop 'Echame La Culpa' Music Video - Watch Now!

Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi‘s hot new track “Echame La Culpa” (“Blame Me” in English) and the accompanying music video are finally here!

The 25-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer and the 39-year-old “Despacito” crooner dropped the sultry video for their collaboration on Friday (November 17).

It features Luis walking down a dark alley to an abandoned warehouse full of dancers.

Meanhwile, Demi is seen in a red coat, corset, and fishnets in a Victorian-style bedroom; in a lavender bra with cheetah-print leggings and a colorful headwrap; and in a yellow lace-up dress.

“No me conociste nunca de verdad/ Ya se fue la magia que te enamoró/ Y es que no quisiera estar en tu lugar/ Porque tu error solo fue conocerme,” Demi sings in Spanish, which translates to, “You never really knew me/ the magic that made us fall in love is already gone/ and I wouldn’t want to be in your place because your only mistake was meeting me.”

Watch below!


Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – Échame La Culpa
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Luis Fonsi
Posted to: Demi Lovato, First Listen, Luis Fonsi, Music, Music Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Check out Ariel Winter's adorable childhood pic - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone shares an update on his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • American Horror Story: Cult's finale ended with a "nasty" twist - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein is being sued over an alleged 2016 rape - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grant Gustin speaks out following The Flash showrunner's sexual harassment scandal - Just Jared Jr