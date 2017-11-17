Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Jennifer Hudson Splits from Fiance David Otunga, Gets Protective Order Against Him

'Transparent' Actress Trace Lysette Accuses Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Harassment, He Responds

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 1:25 pm

Pink Teases 'Insane' Performance Ahead of American Music Awards 2017: 'I Feel the Fear This Time' - Watch!

Whatever Pink is planning to do at the 2017 American Music Awards this Sunday (November 17), it sure sounds terrifying.

The 38-year-old Beautiful Trauma superstar posted a video previewing her upcoming high-flying performance – and it sounds as though she’s seriously worried about the stunt.

Pink is seen singing her title track “Beautiful Trauma” in the preview.

“I don’t care about height, I just care about being able to actually breathe up there,” she explains. “I feel the fear this time…this is by far the craziest, most insane thing I’ve ever attempted to do. This is the first time that I’ve ever panicked.”

So far, the only thing we know is that Pink and Kelly Clarkson will be teaming up for the opening of the show.

What will happen? Watch the preview below!

