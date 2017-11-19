Christina Aguilera Performs Whitney Houston Tribute at AMAs 2017 (Video)

Christina Aguilera belts out a song during her tribute to Whitney Houston and The Bodyguard at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old singer performed the songs "I Will Always Love You," "I Have Nothing," "Run to You, and "I'm Every Woman" to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved movie.

Christina called Whitney the "greatest vocalist" following her performance.

"I am honored and humbled to be asked to participate in such a special tribute of a timeless soundtrack that has been a huge inspiration not only in my own personal life and career, but to countless aspiring singers -- touching music lovers worldwide and influencing the history of music itself," Christina previously said in a statement.

