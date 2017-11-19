Christina Aguilera Performs Whitney Houston Tribute at AMAs 2017 (Video)

gallery
christina aguilera american music awards 2017 01
christina aguilera american music awards 2017 02
christina aguilera american music awards 2017 03
christina aguilera american music awards 2017 04
christina aguilera american music awards 2017 05
christina aguilera american music awards 2017 06
christina aguilera american music awards 2017 07
christina aguilera american music awards 2017 08
christina aguilera american music awards 2017 09
christina aguilera american music awards 2017 10
christina aguilera american music awards 2017 11
christina aguilera american music awards 2017 12
christina aguilera american music awards 2017 13
christina aguilera american music awards 2017 14
christina aguilera american music awards 2017 15

Christina Aguilera belts out a song during her tribute to Whitney Houston and The Bodyguard at the 2017 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old singer performed the songs "I Will Always Love You," "I Have Nothing," "Run to You, and "I'm Every Woman" to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved movie.

Christina called Whitney the "greatest vocalist" following her performance.

"I am honored and humbled to be asked to participate in such a special tribute of a timeless soundtrack that has been a huge inspiration not only in my own personal life and career, but to countless aspiring singers -- touching music lovers worldwide and influencing the history of music itself," Christina previously said in a statement.

15+ pictures inside of Christina Aguilera performing at the show...

