Top Stories
Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off the Thanksgiving Meal She Cooked!

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off the Thanksgiving Meal She Cooked!

Charlize Theron Hits the Beach in Cabo on Thanksgiving Day!

Charlize Theron Hits the Beach in Cabo on Thanksgiving Day!

Check Out Serena Williams' Massive Wedding Ring!

Check Out Serena Williams' Massive Wedding Ring!

Fri, 24 November 2017 at 11:30 am

Seth Meyers & Wife Alexi Ashe Are Expecting Second Child!

Seth Meyers & Wife Alexi Ashe Are Expecting Second Child!

Seth Meyers and his wife Alexi Ashe are expecting their second child!

The 43-year-old talk show host announced the news while interviewing his family for his Thanksgiving episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, which aired on Thursday (November 23).

“A couple years ago on this show, we announced that we were having Ashe and so I wanna take this opportunity now, you guys obviously know, but my wife and I are expecting a second baby,” Seth told the audience. “Very exciting, thank you.”

Seth‘s dad explained to the crowd why he wants the baby to be named Albert if it’s a boy and his mom said she thinks the baby will have an “A” name no matter what.


Seth Announces a New Addition to His Family
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alexi Ashe, Pregnant, Pregnant Celebrities, Seth Meyers

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr