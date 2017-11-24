Seth Meyers & Wife Alexi Ashe Are Expecting Second Child!

Seth Meyers and his wife Alexi Ashe are expecting their second child!

The 43-year-old talk show host announced the news while interviewing his family for his Thanksgiving episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, which aired on Thursday (November 23).

“A couple years ago on this show, we announced that we were having Ashe and so I wanna take this opportunity now, you guys obviously know, but my wife and I are expecting a second baby,” Seth told the audience. “Very exciting, thank you.”

Seth‘s dad explained to the crowd why he wants the baby to be named Albert if it’s a boy and his mom said she thinks the baby will have an “A” name no matter what.



Seth Announces a New Addition to His Family