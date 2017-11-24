Willow Smith is 'Girlgaze' Zine's New Cover Girl - See the Pics!

Willow Smith rocks a colorful look on the cover of Girlgaze zine‘s first issue!

The 17-year-old singer serves as the latest face of the online multi-media organization, whose goal is highlighting the power of the female perspective.

The interactive zine consists of eight features, “named after a specific issue or theme relevant to the Girlgaze community, from inclusivity to authenticity, resistance to leadership, which when put together spell out the letters: G-I-R-L-G-A-Z-E.”

You can check out Willow‘s feature here, and see photos from her shoot – showcasing female designers – in our gallery below.