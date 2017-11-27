Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Talk About Having Kids One Day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are engaged and will be tying the knot in Spring 2018, so, when are they planning on having kids?

The couple was asked about starting a family in their first joint interview together on Monday (November 27). The 20-minute interview aired on British television, and you can also watch the full clip below.

Are they thinking about children right now?

“Not currently, no,” Harry said. “Of course, one step at a time and hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.”

We looking forward to watching the adorable couple expand their family in the future!