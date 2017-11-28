Top Stories
Every Victoria's Secret Model Walking in 2017 Fashion Show

Every Victoria's Secret Model Walking in 2017 Fashion Show

Dominic Sherwood Apologizes for Saying Gay Slur in Matthew Daddario's Facebook Live

Dominic Sherwood Apologizes for Saying Gay Slur in Matthew Daddario's Facebook Live

Jennifer Lawrence Tells Adam Sandler Why She's 'Rude' to Fans

Jennifer Lawrence Tells Adam Sandler Why She's 'Rude' to Fans

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (&amp; Expensive) Mansion!

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (& Expensive) Mansion!

Tue, 28 November 2017 at 9:13 pm

John Legend & Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Couple Up for Lunch Date!

John Legend & Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Couple Up for Lunch Date!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend make their way out of Il Pastaio restaurant after having lunch on Tuesday afternoon (November 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 31-year-old model is currently pregnant with her second child!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy went to the doctor that day and had to fill out a questionnaire about her pregnancy.

One of the questions was, “Are you and your partner related to each other – other than by marriage?” Chrissy posted a photo of the form and wrote, “Uhhh.”
Just Jared on Facebook
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 01
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 02
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 03
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 04
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 05
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 06
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 07
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 08
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 09
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 10
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 11
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 12
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 13
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 14
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 15
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 16
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 17
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 18
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 19
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 20
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 21
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 22
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 23
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 24
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 25
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 26
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 27
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 28
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 29
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 30
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 31
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 32
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 33
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 34
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 35
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 36
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 37
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 38
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 39
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 40
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 41
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 42
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 43
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 44
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 45
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 46
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 47
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 48
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 49
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 50
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 51
john legend pregnant chrissy teigen couple up for lunch 52

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian's ex and his new wife are expecting a baby - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus isn't a big fan of pop music - Just Jared Jr
  • The Jersey Shore is coming back to MTV - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the Directors Guild of America - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello says people didn't think "Havana" would succeed - Just Jared Jr