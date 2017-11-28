John Legend & Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Couple Up for Lunch Date!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend make their way out of Il Pastaio restaurant after having lunch on Tuesday afternoon (November 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 31-year-old model is currently pregnant with her second child!

Chrissy went to the doctor that day and had to fill out a questionnaire about her pregnancy.

One of the questions was, “Are you and your partner related to each other – other than by marriage?” Chrissy posted a photo of the form and wrote, “Uhhh.”