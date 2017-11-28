Megan Mullally Teases 'Will & Grace's Holiday Episode, 'Gay Olde Christmas' - Watch First Look!

Megan Mullally is all smiles while posing backstage at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of her hit show Will & Grace held at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on Monday (November 27) in Los Angeles.

The 59-year-old actress talked about her grand return and teased the sitcom’s upcoming Holiday episode, which is called “Gay Olde Christmas.”

“This is some crazy shizz #willandgrace holiday episode #GayOldeChristmas airs December 5th #9pm @nbc in which my boobs look like they are a 46GGG, BUT I SWEAR TO GOD THEY’RE NOT 🎀,” Megan captioned with her Instagram post.

Watch a teaser of the Holiday episode below…