Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Armie Hammer Quits Twitter After Slamming Buzzfeed's Article

Armie Hammer Quits Twitter After Slamming Buzzfeed's Article

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Reportedly Kept in Touch During Thanksgiving Apart

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reportedly Kept in Touch During Thanksgiving Apart

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (&amp; Expensive) Mansion!

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (& Expensive) Mansion!

Tue, 28 November 2017 at 9:56 am

Megan Mullally Teases 'Will & Grace's Holiday Episode, 'Gay Olde Christmas' - Watch First Look!

Megan Mullally Teases 'Will & Grace's Holiday Episode, 'Gay Olde Christmas' - Watch First Look!

Megan Mullally is all smiles while posing backstage at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of her hit show Will & Grace held at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on Monday (November 27) in Los Angeles.

The 59-year-old actress talked about her grand return and teased the sitcom’s upcoming Holiday episode, which is called “Gay Olde Christmas.”

“This is some crazy shizz #willandgrace holiday episode #GayOldeChristmas airs December 5th #9pm @nbc in which my boobs look like they are a 46GGG, BUT I SWEAR TO GOD THEY’RE NOT 🎀,” Megan captioned with her Instagram post.

Watch a teaser of the Holiday episode below…
Just Jared on Facebook
megan mullally teases will graces holiday episode gay olde christmas 01
megan mullally teases will graces holiday episode gay olde christmas 02
megan mullally teases will graces holiday episode gay olde christmas 03

Credit: Vincent Sandoval; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian's ex and his new wife are expecting a baby - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus isn't a big fan of pop music - Just Jared Jr
  • The Jersey Shore is coming back to MTV - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the Directors Guild of America - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello says people didn't think "Havana" would succeed - Just Jared Jr