Before she marries Prince Harry in May 2018, Meghan Markle will be baptized into the Church of England!

The 36-year-old actress was not raised as a Catholic, even though she attended a Catholic high school. Her father is an Episcopalian and her mother is a Protestant, according to People.

Harry‘s communications secretary confirms that Meghan will be “baptized and confirmed” into the Church of England, which is a move that was taken by Kate Middleton prior to her wedding to Prince William.

Kate had already been baptized, but she was never confirmed so a private service was held in the weeks before her April 2011 wedding. Meghan will likely do both at the same time.