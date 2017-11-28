Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

Meghan Markle Forced to Leave One of Her Dogs in North America

Meghan Markle Forced to Leave One of Her Dogs in North America

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (&amp; Expensive) Mansion!

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (& Expensive) Mansion!

Tue, 28 November 2017 at 6:04 pm

Meghan Markle Will Be Baptized Into the Church of England

Meghan Markle Will Be Baptized Into the Church of England

Before she marries Prince Harry in May 2018, Meghan Markle will be baptized into the Church of England!

The 36-year-old actress was not raised as a Catholic, even though she attended a Catholic high school. Her father is an Episcopalian and her mother is a Protestant, according to People.

Harry‘s communications secretary confirms that Meghan will be “baptized and confirmed” into the Church of England, which is a move that was taken by Kate Middleton prior to her wedding to Prince William.

Kate had already been baptized, but she was never confirmed so a private service was held in the weeks before her April 2011 wedding. Meghan will likely do both at the same time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian's ex and his new wife are expecting a baby - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus isn't a big fan of pop music - Just Jared Jr
  • The Jersey Shore is coming back to MTV - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the Directors Guild of America - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello says people didn't think "Havana" would succeed - Just Jared Jr