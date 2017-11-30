John Boyega Shows Off His Best Michael Jackson Dance Moves - Watch Now!

John Boyega seriously knows how to break it down!

The 25-year-old Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (November 29).

During his appearance, John talked to Jimmy Fallon about why he might be found in a London grocery store in the middle of the night – and hinted at a couple of royal Star Wars cameos.

Later on, John showed off his dance moves that made him such a hit at The Last Jedi wrap party!

