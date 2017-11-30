Top Stories
Jimmy Kimmel Addresses Matt Lauer &amp; Garrison Keillor Sexual Harassment Allegations

Video of Matt Lauer Making a Lewd Comment to Meredith Vieira in 2006 Resurfaces - Watch

Disney's 'Mulan' Casts Liu Yifei in Title Role!

Why Did Jennifer Hudson Let David Otunga See Their Son Again?

Thu, 30 November 2017 at 12:10 am

John Boyega Shows Off His Best Michael Jackson Dance Moves - Watch Now!

John Boyega seriously knows how to break it down!

The 25-year-old Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (November 29).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Boyega

During his appearance, John talked to Jimmy Fallon about why he might be found in a London grocery store in the middle of the night – and hinted at a couple of royal Star Wars cameos.

Later on, John showed off his dance moves that made him such a hit at The Last Jedi wrap party!

Watch below!
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, John Boyega

