Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Gifts That ‘Star Wars’ Fans Need This Year

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 10:41 pm

Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers Help Honor Judi Dench at Santa Barbara Film Fest

Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers Help Honor Judi Dench at Santa Barbara Film Fest

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers coupled up for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival!

The duo hit the red carpet at the event that was honoring Judi Dench on Thursday night (November 30) at Bacara Resort & Spa in Goleta, Calif.

They were also joined by Jeff Bridges, Susan Geston and Ali Fazal, who all posed for photos alongside Judi.

During the ceremony, Judi was honored with the Kirk Douglas Award For Excellence In Film, which was presented to her by Armie.

“Three dudes and a Dame… thank you Dame Judi for asking me to present you with the Kirk Douglas Excellence in Film Award at the #santabarbarafilmfestival,” Armie wrote on his Instagram.

A post shared by Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) on

