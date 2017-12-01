Top Stories
Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Gifts That &lsquo;Star Wars&rsquo; Fans Need This Year

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 6:02 pm

Justin Bieber's Spirit Animal Is Phil From 'Last Man On Earth'

Justin Bieber's Spirit Animal Is Phil From 'Last Man On Earth'

Justin Bieber squints from the sun while waiting for his ride on Friday (December 1) in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old “Friends” was joined by his dad Jeremy for the outing.

The day before, Justin and Jeremy stepped out for lunch at Sugarfish.

Justin recently shared who is current spirit animal is.

“My spirit animal shout out TANDY FOR THE WIN,” he wrote on Instagram with a photo.

Earlier in the week, Justin shared a behind the scenes photo from his Stream On commercial shoot.

“:) bts @telekomerleben #magentaverbindet #streamon,” he tweeted. Watch his commercial where he follows a girl around singing and dancing as she listens to his song “Friends.”
