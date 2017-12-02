Joe Jonas' Brother Kevin Is So Happy For His Engagement To Sophie Turner

Kevin and Danielle Jonas grab a fun selfie in the middle of their tour of New York City on Friday (December 1).

The longtime married couple checked out some fun spots in the city courtesy of Ben Sherman London Taxis and even stopped by Bouchon Bakery to help pass out complimentary coffees.

Kevin and Danielle recently spoke with US Weekly about welcoming Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas‘ new fiance, to the family.

“Oh my God. So happy for him,” Kevin shared. “Welcome to the club.”

Danielle added, “I’m so excited I get to have another Jonas girl. She is fun, sweet. She’s everything I would have wanted for Joe.”

“She allows Joe to be everything that Joe is,” Kevin also shares. “He is an amazing person and it’s just interesting to see him be the best version of himself with her.”

30+ pictures inside of Kevin and Danielle Jonas…