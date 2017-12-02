Top Stories
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Live With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Live With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball - Watch Now!

Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Kevin Dillon Speaks Out in Defense of Jeremy Piven

Kevin Dillon Speaks Out in Defense of Jeremy Piven

Sat, 02 December 2017 at 4:53 pm

Joe Jonas' Brother Kevin Is So Happy For His Engagement To Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas' Brother Kevin Is So Happy For His Engagement To Sophie Turner

Kevin and Danielle Jonas grab a fun selfie in the middle of their tour of New York City on Friday (December 1).

The longtime married couple checked out some fun spots in the city courtesy of Ben Sherman London Taxis and even stopped by Bouchon Bakery to help pass out complimentary coffees.

Kevin and Danielle recently spoke with US Weekly about welcoming Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas‘ new fiance, to the family.

“Oh my God. So happy for him,” Kevin shared. “Welcome to the club.”

Danielle added, “I’m so excited I get to have another Jonas girl. She is fun, sweet. She’s everything I would have wanted for Joe.”

“She allows Joe to be everything that Joe is,” Kevin also shares. “He is an amazing person and it’s just interesting to see him be the best version of himself with her.”

30+ pictures inside of Kevin and Danielle Jonas
Just Jared on Facebook
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 01
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 02
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 03
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 04
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 05
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 06
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 07
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 08
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 09
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 10
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 11
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 12
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 13
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 14
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 15
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 16
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 17
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 18
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 19
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 20
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 21
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 22
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 23
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 24
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 25
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 26
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 27
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 28
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 29
kevin jonas danielle jonas ben sherman taxis sophie join family quotes 30

Photos: Travis W. Keyes
Posted to: Danielle Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a pre-nup? - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift just debuted "End Game" live for the first time - Just Jared Jr
  • Geraldo Rivera has apologized to Bette Middler - TooFab
  • Production has been halted on Bryan Singer's Queen biopic - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell just shared her Pretty Little Liars audition tape - Just Jared Jr