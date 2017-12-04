Top Stories
Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Julia Stiles Fires Back at Mom Shamers Over This Photo

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Armie Hammer to Make Broadway Debut in 'Straight White Men'

Armie Hammer is setting his sights on Broadway!

The 31-year-old Call Me By Your Name star will be joining the cast of Straight White Men, an upcoming production with the Second Stage Theater set to begin previews on June 29 with an opening in July. This will be Armie‘s Broadway debut, Playbill reports.

Also joining the previously announced production is Emmy winner Tom Skerritt.

Straight White Men is a dark comedy written by Young Jean Lee. This production will mark the first time a female Asian playwright’s work will be produced on Broadway.
