Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 5:09 pm

Bryan Singer Fired from Queen Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Bryan Singer Fired from Queen Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Bryan Singer has reportedly been fired from his directing job on the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

The 52-year-old director reportedly clashed with lead actor Rami Malek on set throughout filming and then he never returned to set after Thanksgiving break, which led to production being shut down on December 1.

The studio behind the movie, Fox, said at the time that production was suspended due to Singer‘s “unexpected unavailability.”

In a new statement, the studio said, “Bryan Singer is no longer the director of Bohemian Rhapsody.”

THR reports that Rami complained to the studio about Singer‘s “unreliability and unprofessionalism.” Cinematographer Thomas Newton Sigel stepped in to direct on some of the days that Singer was absent for and now a new director is expected to be named in the next few days.

