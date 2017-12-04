Cara Delevingne Models for Puma's New Campaign!

Cara Delevingne is back teaming up with Puma for their new campaign!

The 25-year-old model is starring in the brand’s Spring-Summer 2018 campaign with the continuation of Puma Women’s “Do You” campaign.

In the ads, Cara is modeling Puma wear and the new progressive sneaker, the Muse Echo. The Muse Echo takes design cues from the world of martial arts and ballet, and features geometric shapes and exaggerated proportions.

Check out the campaign images from Cara and Puma below…