Top Stories
Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Julia Stiles Fires Back at Mom Shamers Over This Photo

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 1:20 pm

Cara Delevingne Models for Puma's New Campaign!

Cara Delevingne is back teaming up with Puma for their new campaign!

The 25-year-old model is starring in the brand’s Spring-Summer 2018 campaign with the continuation of Puma Women’s “Do You” campaign.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cara Delevingne

In the ads, Cara is modeling Puma wear and the new progressive sneaker, the Muse Echo. The Muse Echo takes design cues from the world of martial arts and ballet, and features geometric shapes and exaggerated proportions.

Check out the campaign images from Cara and Puma below…
cara delevingne puma campaign 01
cara delevingne puma campaign 02

Credit: Puma/Cass Blackbird
