Anna Faris & New Boyfriend Michael Bennett Go House Hunting!

Anna Faris holds hands with her new boyfriend Michael Bennett while house hunting on Sunday (December 3) in Venice Beach, Calif.

It’s not clear if the 41-year-old actress is looking to live with Michael at this point, but he was there to help her find a new home!

Anna and her estranged husband Chris Pratt just filed for divorce over the weekend. They filed the petition and the response at the exact same time and the paperwork was identical, which means this is an amicable divorce with the details worked out in advance.