Zendaya Looks Chic While Leaving Claridge's for Vogue House!

Zendaya looks so chic – as always!

The 21-year-old superstar was spotted leaving Claridge’s for Vogue House on Tuesday (December 5) in London, England.

Only hours before, Zendaya rocked a platinum blonde pixie look at the 2017 Fashion Awards in London.

And that’s not all – she attended the 2017 London Evening Standard Theater Awards one day before wearing yet another stunning look!

“Last night at the London Evening Standard Theater Awards I got to present the stunningly beautiful and incredibly talented @msamberpriley with an award. Much deserved queen✨,” Zendaya wrote on Instagram.