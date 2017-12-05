Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram & Fans Took Notice

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery (Statement)

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 2:45 pm

Zendaya Looks Chic While Leaving Claridge's for Vogue House!

Zendaya looks so chic – as always!

The 21-year-old superstar was spotted leaving Claridge’s for Vogue House on Tuesday (December 5) in London, England.

Only hours before, Zendaya rocked a platinum blonde pixie look at the 2017 Fashion Awards in London.

And that’s not all – she attended the 2017 London Evening Standard Theater Awards one day before wearing yet another stunning look!

“Last night at the London Evening Standard Theater Awards I got to present the stunningly beautiful and incredibly talented @msamberpriley with an award. Much deserved queen✨,” Zendaya wrote on Instagram.
