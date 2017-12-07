Leonardo DiCaprio Keeps A Low Profile at Art Basel in Miami
Leonardo DiCaprio checks out the artwork at the Art Basel event on Wednesday afternoon (December 6) in Miami, Florida.
The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actor kept a low profile in a black hoodie, sunglasses, and baseball cap as he and his posse spent the day checking out the different galleries.
While he was at Art Basel, Leo reportedly dropped $850,000 on artist Jean-Michel Basquiat‘s 1983 sketch titled “Wire.”
It is also being reported that Leo‘s Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation will be hosting an exhibition during Art Basel over the weekend.