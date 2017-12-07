Top Stories
Who Are the Top 10 Stars of 2017?

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Reunite After Her Trip to London (Photos)

Lorde's Tweet From January Accurately Predicted the Future

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 8:02 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio Keeps A Low Profile at Art Basel in Miami

Leonardo DiCaprio checks out the artwork at the Art Basel event on Wednesday afternoon (December 6) in Miami, Florida.

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actor kept a low profile in a black hoodie, sunglasses, and baseball cap as he and his posse spent the day checking out the different galleries.

While he was at Art Basel, Leo reportedly dropped $850,000 on artist Jean-Michel Basquiat‘s 1983 sketch titled “Wire.”

It is also being reported that Leo‘s Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation will be hosting an exhibition during Art Basel over the weekend.
