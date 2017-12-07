Top Stories
Nicole Kidman & Timothee Chalamet Get Together to Celebrate Their Great Performances!

Nicole Kidman & Timothee Chalamet Get Together to Celebrate Their Great Performances!

Nicole Kidman meets up with Timothee Chalamet while attending The New York Times Magazine‘s celebration of “The Great Performers Issue” on Thursday (December 7) in Los Angeles.

The two actors are featured in the magazine’s annual issue and they definitely have given great performances this year – Nicole in The Beguiled and Killing of a Sacred Deer and Timothee in Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird.

Timothee is on his way to earning his first Oscar nomination next year!

FYI: Nicole is wearing a Gabriela Hearst dress and bag with Aquazurra shoes.

20+ pictures inside of Nicole Kidman and Timothee Chalamet at the event…

