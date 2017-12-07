Top Stories
Demi Lovato Tears Into 'Time' for Person of the Year Issue: 'Hypocrites'

Sia Opens Up About Exposing Maddie Ziegler to Fame

Neil Patrick Harris Fills In for Jimmy Kimmel &amp; Delivers Opening Monologue - Watch!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Thu, 07 December 2017 at 4:00 am

Sarah Paulson Stays Warm in a Wool Coat While Running Errands in New York City!

Sarah Paulson is getting things done while in the city!

The 42-year-old American Horror Story actress was spotted out and about on Wednesday (December 6) in New York City.

While hitting the streets in the chilly Big Apple, Sarah wore a thick wool coat to stay warm during her outing. Later that day, she was spotted heading back to her hotel after running errands around the city.

Sarah and the rest of the American Horror Story cast recently gathered for a cute Thanksgiving dinner together.
