Jessica Biel Celebrates Her Golden Globe Nom at Lunch!

Jessica Biel wears a cute floral dress while heading to lunch with friends at The Farm on Monday afternoon (December 11) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress earned a Golden Globe nomination that morning for Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her work on The Sinner.

Jessica told EW that’s she’s a “little in shock” over the nomination and that she tried to sleep in this morning and was awoken by her assistant with the news.

“It’s really cool. Something that I and my partner Michelle Purple are so proud of and we worked so hard on,” she said. “It’s just awesome. You’re a part of so many things over the years in your career that you go, ‘Eh, maybe that wasn’t my most favorite project.’ But this one particularly is very close to my heart and just something that I’m really proud of. I’m thrilled. I don’t know what else to say. I’m proud of it.”