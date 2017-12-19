Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Bikini Body in Brazil!
Alessandra Ambrosio is looking red hot in Brazil!
The 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret model showed off her hot bikini body on the beach on Sunday afternoon (December 17) in Florianopolis, Brazil.
The day before, Alessandra took to Instagram to share a photo of herself arriving in Brazil for the holidays.
“Yeahhhh …. vacation mode 🔛✌️🏝 home sweet home #foreveronvacation #jordache,” Alessandra captioned the below photo.
