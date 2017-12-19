Liam Payne Rocks a Fear of God Shirt While Heading to the Studio!

Liam Payne looks fashionable in the Big Apple!

The 24-year-old “Strip That Down” pop superstar was spotted leaving his hotel and heading out to the city on Tuesday (December 19) in New York City.

The “Bedroom Floor” singer looked sporty and stylish in his Fear Of God long-sleeve mesh motocross shirt, paired with black pants and Fendi sneakers.

During the day, Liam looked like he was great spirits, cracking a smile for photographers while heading into a music studio.