Top Stories
'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

'Ocean's 8' Trailer Brings Sandra Bullock's Heist to the Met Gala - Watch Now!

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Kim Jong-Hyun Suicide Note Reveals Pressures of K-Pop Fame

Tue, 19 December 2017 at 5:30 pm

Liam Payne Rocks a Fear of God Shirt While Heading to the Studio!

Liam Payne Rocks a Fear of God Shirt While Heading to the Studio!

Liam Payne looks fashionable in the Big Apple!

The 24-year-old “Strip That Down” pop superstar was spotted leaving his hotel and heading out to the city on Tuesday (December 19) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Payne

The “Bedroom Floor” singer looked sporty and stylish in his Fear Of God long-sleeve mesh motocross shirt, paired with black pants and Fendi sneakers.

During the day, Liam looked like he was great spirits, cracking a smile for photographers while heading into a music studio.

Just Jared on Facebook
liam payne fear of god shirt nyc 01
liam payne fear of god shirt nyc 02
liam payne fear of god shirt nyc 03
liam payne fear of god shirt nyc 04
liam payne fear of god shirt nyc 05

Photos: Splash News, BACKGRID
Posted to: Liam Payne

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rob Lowe helped battle the California fires alongside firefighters - TMZ
  • Liam Payne went shirtless on stage at the 2017 Jingle Ball in Florida - Just Jared Jr
  • Dita Von Teese opens up about her failed marriage to Marilyn Manson - TooFab
  • Is The Office coming back?! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out why Harry Styles was cast in Dunkirk - Just Jared Jr