Tue, 19 December 2017 at 5:30 pm
Liam Payne Rocks a Fear of God Shirt While Heading to the Studio!
Liam Payne looks fashionable in the Big Apple!
The 24-year-old “Strip That Down” pop superstar was spotted leaving his hotel and heading out to the city on Tuesday (December 19) in New York City.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Payne
The “Bedroom Floor” singer looked sporty and stylish in his Fear Of God long-sleeve mesh motocross shirt, paired with black pants and Fendi sneakers.
During the day, Liam looked like he was great spirits, cracking a smile for photographers while heading into a music studio.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Splash News, BACKGRID Posted to: Liam Payne
Sponsored Links by ZergNet