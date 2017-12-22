Top Stories
Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager &amp; Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager & Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Kris Jenner Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Got Her for Christmas!

Kris Jenner Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Got Her for Christmas!

Anderson Cooper &amp; Andy Cohen Dish On Their Failed Blind Date

Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Dish On Their Failed Blind Date

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Fri, 22 December 2017 at 4:30 pm

Blake Lively Shows Off Ryan Reynolds' Poor Baking Skills, He Responds

Blake Lively Shows Off Ryan Reynolds' Poor Baking Skills, He Responds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, forever giving us couple goals.

The 30-year-old Gossip Girl alum took to social media on Friday (December 22) to put the 41-year-old Deadpool star’s baking skills on display.

“@vancityreynolds made some Christmas cookies… 😳,” she captioned the Instagram photo below, featuring Ryan‘s attempt at holiday baked goods. “…He’s verrry handsome though.”

“Like they’ve never said, like never, ever… @VancityReynolds is the next @MarthaStewart,” Blake added on Twitter.

“I wanted to be the first person to bake Christmas cookies using only a hammer,” Ryan commented on Instagram.

“Proud!” Gigi Hadid added.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

Click inside to see Blake’s tweet…
Just Jared on Facebook
blake lively shows off ryan reynolds poor baking skills 01

Credit: Mike Coppola; Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner may be getting a very nice gift from Blake Griffin for Christmas - TMZ
  • Meghan Trainor is engaged! - Just Jared Jr
  • Blake Lively is trolling Ryan Reynolds over burnt Christmas cookies - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson is getting sued - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This episode of Wizards of Waverly Place never happened - Just Jared Jr
  • Sweet Cheeks

    Ryan is too funny…..they seem like a fun-loving couple 🎄