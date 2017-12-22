Blake Lively Shows Off Ryan Reynolds' Poor Baking Skills, He Responds
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, forever giving us couple goals.
The 30-year-old Gossip Girl alum took to social media on Friday (December 22) to put the 41-year-old Deadpool star’s baking skills on display.
“@vancityreynolds made some Christmas cookies… 😳,” she captioned the Instagram photo below, featuring Ryan‘s attempt at holiday baked goods. “…He’s verrry handsome though.”
“Like they’ve never said, like never, ever… @VancityReynolds is the next @MarthaStewart,” Blake added on Twitter.
“I wanted to be the first person to bake Christmas cookies using only a hammer,” Ryan commented on Instagram.
“Proud!” Gigi Hadid added.
Like they’ve never said, like never, ever… @VancityReynolds is the next @MarthaStewart pic.twitter.com/ifeUcahpBw
— Blake Lively (@blakelively) December 22, 2017