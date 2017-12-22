Top Stories
Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager & Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Kris Jenner Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Got Her for Christmas!

Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Dish On Their Failed Blind Date

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Fri, 22 December 2017 at 4:44 pm

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson & More Hollywood Men Will Join Women in Wearing Black to Protest at Golden Globes 2018

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson & More Hollywood Men Will Join Women in Wearing Black to Protest at Golden Globes 2018

Many actresses are reportedly planning to wear all-black outfits to the 2018 Golden Globes as a silent protest of sexual harassment in Hollywood – a move which has already faced some criticism.

Now, it seems men will be joining the protest as well.

Ilaria Urbanati, stylist to several stars including Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hiddleston and Armie Hammer, posted on her Instagram about the movement on Friday (December 22).

“Because everyone keeps asking me… YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes. At least ALL MY GUYS will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here… just sayin…” she wrote.

“Yes we will,” Dwayne commented on the post, confirming his participation.

The 2018 Golden Globes will air on January 7, 2018 at 8 pm ET.
  • plez

    Don’t most men always wear black? Symbolism is good but how about doing the hard work and creating a committee with all the unions for people to go to for help when being harassed.

  • sarah

    was about to say that yup… men wear black anyway

  • 777

    Will be interesting to see which women shows up wearing anything other than black.

  • parisjok

    he use to be so handsome with that beautiful head of hair back in the day. now his body is just so huge with that huge bald head. how does his normal size woman handle all of that? I would be spared to death.

  • moody

    Stupid. 99% of men wear black anyway. Not going to,watch.