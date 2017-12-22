Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson & More Hollywood Men Will Join Women in Wearing Black to Protest at Golden Globes 2018

Many actresses are reportedly planning to wear all-black outfits to the 2018 Golden Globes as a silent protest of sexual harassment in Hollywood – a move which has already faced some criticism.

Now, it seems men will be joining the protest as well.

Ilaria Urbanati, stylist to several stars including Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hiddleston and Armie Hammer, posted on her Instagram about the movement on Friday (December 22).

“Because everyone keeps asking me… YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes. At least ALL MY GUYS will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here… just sayin…” she wrote.

“Yes we will,” Dwayne commented on the post, confirming his participation.

The 2018 Golden Globes will air on January 7, 2018 at 8 pm ET.