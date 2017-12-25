Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Joins Her Family on Christmas Morning!

Meghan Markle Curtsies to Queen Elizabeth at Christmas Service

Khloe Kardashian Cradles Baby Bump at Christmas Eve Party!

Eminem's Daughter Is Gorgeous at 22 - See a New Photo!

'Star Wars' Tops 'Jumanji' & Other Newcomers at Christmas Weekend Box Office

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is still on top for a second weekend in a row at the domestic box office!

After 11 days in theaters, the film has earned an estimated $397 million theaters when you add in Christmas Day numbers. The latest addition to the franchise grossed $100 million over the four-day holiday weekend.

Coming in second was Dwayne Johnson‘s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which opened with a stronger than expected $69 million six-day start. The film grossed $52 million for the four-day weekend.

Pitch Perfect 3 opened on Friday and earned $25.6 million for the holiday weekend while The Greatest Showman grossed $18.6 million for its first six days.

Other newcomers include Downsizing and Father Figures, which grossed $7.28 million and $4.92 million, respectively, for the holiday weekend.

Meryl Streep and Tom HanksThe Post opened strong in limited release. The film earned $830,000 in nine theaters for the four-day weekend, giving it a per-theater average of over $92,000.
