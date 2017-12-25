'Star Wars' Tops 'Jumanji' & Other Newcomers at Christmas Weekend Box Office

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is still on top for a second weekend in a row at the domestic box office!

After 11 days in theaters, the film has earned an estimated $397 million theaters when you add in Christmas Day numbers. The latest addition to the franchise grossed $100 million over the four-day holiday weekend.

Coming in second was Dwayne Johnson‘s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which opened with a stronger than expected $69 million six-day start. The film grossed $52 million for the four-day weekend.

Pitch Perfect 3 opened on Friday and earned $25.6 million for the holiday weekend while The Greatest Showman grossed $18.6 million for its first six days.

Other newcomers include Downsizing and Father Figures, which grossed $7.28 million and $4.92 million, respectively, for the holiday weekend.

Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks‘ The Post opened strong in limited release. The film earned $830,000 in nine theaters for the four-day weekend, giving it a per-theater average of over $92,000.