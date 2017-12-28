Dylan Sprouse Doesn't Watch Brother Cole's Show 'Riverdale'

Just because they are brothers doesn’t mean Dylan Sprouse watches his twin Cole Sprouse on Riverdale!

The 25-year-old former Suite Life of Zack and Cody actor says he has only seen the pilot episode of the CW series, which is currently in the middle of season two.

“Don’t tell my brother, but I’ve only seen the first episode,” Dylan said in a new interview with Vulture.

Dylan also opened up about why he and Cole left the Disney Channel.

“I mean, we had a really awesome idea for where the show needed to go. We were 18,” he shared. “If that isn’t old enough to know exactly what the show needs, then…well, I would beg to disagree.”

Dylan adds, “I don’t think [Disney] were willing to work with us, really ever. So we stopped the show.”

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody spun into The Suite Life on Deck, which ended in 2011.