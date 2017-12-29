Top Stories
36 Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2017

PETA Calls Out Luke Bryan for Gifting Wife Caroline With Two Kangaroos

Celebs Slam Donald Trump for His Global Warming Tweet

New PDA Photos of Sam Smith &amp; Brandon Flynn Revealed!

Fri, 29 December 2017 at 10:50 pm

Justin Timberlake Drops Hints About His New Music!

Justin Timberlake Drops Hints About His New Music!

Justin Timberlake might be releasing new music sooner than we thought!

The 36-year-old entertainer has been dropping hints about his upcoming return to music and his official website now directs to a mysterious logo.

When heading to JustinTimberlake.com, fans can only see a logo comprised of the letters MOTW.

According to TMZ, Justin trademarked the phrase “Man Of The Woods” earlier this month, which matches up with the letters on the site.

While we still don’t have an official date for JT‘s new music, we can only hope it comes before his Super Bowl Halftime performance!
