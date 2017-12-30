Mariah Carey Will Sing Two Songs on New Year's Eve in Times Square

Mariah Carey will be returning to Times Square for New Year’s Eve tomorrow night, one year after her performance gone wrong, and she will be singing two of her songs!

The entertainer will be performing on Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest show and one of the songs she is singing is “Hero,” according to TMZ.

Mariah will also be counting down with Ryan as the ball drops in Times Square!

We hope that Mariah wears something warmer than she wore last year as it’s going to be frigid cold in New York City. You can see photos of last year’s outfit in the gallery.