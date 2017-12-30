Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Cuddle Up in Aspen - See the Pics!

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are getting ready to count down to 2018 in Aspen, and they look head over heels for each other in these new pics!

The 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the 19-year-old model were seen taking a romantic stroll on Friday (December 29) in Colorado.

Sofia also sat on a rotating seat at a park while Scott spun her around.

The couple was also seen holding hands, sharing a hug, shopping for new sunglasses, and sipping on warm drinks.

Later that evening, they tried to keep a low profile as they enjoyed a night out. Sofia wore a black furry coat, black jeans, and black heels, wile Scott donned a dark green puffy jacket, black jeans, and white sneakers.

Scott and Sofia arrived via private jet earlier this week to spend New Year’s Eve together in the ski resort town. Check out his Instagram post below.

I’m on a whole new year vibe A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Dec 29, 2017 at 10:10am PST

