Mon, 01 January 2018 at 2:38 am

Demi Lovato Performs in a Sequined Jumpsuit for NYE in Miami!

Demi Lovato Performs in a Sequined Jumpsuit for NYE in Miami!

Demi Lovato looks so fierce in her sequined jumpsuit while performing at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Sunday (December 31) in Miami Beach, Fla.

The 25-year-old entertainer performed a special New Year’s Eve concert for the lucky guests and she got support from Conrad Sewell and KYGO.

“Thank you guys and @spotify!! ❤️ Ending the year on top of the hottest 50 songs 💪🏼 2018 I’m coming for you!!” Demi tweeted to her fans the day before.

Before hitting the stage, Demi wished fans on Instagram a happy new year and shared the below selfie.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

