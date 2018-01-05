Kim Kardashian's Son Saint Shares a Sweet Trait With Her Late Father Robert

Kim Kardashian‘s son Saint is taking after her late father Robert Kardashian!

The 37-year-old reality star took to her Instagram to share a sweet black and white throwback photo of Robert when he was a little boy.

“My dad & cousin Andrea, Cici’s sister,” Kim captioned the pic.

She continued by saying that she can see Saint in Robert because they have the same distinctive ears!

“Saint has my dad’s ears,” Kim wrote.

Even though Saint won’t get to meet Robert , it’s sweet he can still take after him!

Check out the cute throwback photo below…