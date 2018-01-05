Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears Nearly Nothing in Sultry Bed Pic

Kim Kardashian Wears Nearly Nothing in Sultry Bed Pic

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Family Members Will Be Allowed in the Delivery Room!

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Family Members Will Be Allowed in the Delivery Room!

14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Fri, 05 January 2018 at 10:07 pm

Kim Kardashian's Son Saint Shares a Sweet Trait With Her Late Father Robert

Kim Kardashian's Son Saint Shares a Sweet Trait With Her Late Father Robert

Kim Kardashian‘s son Saint is taking after her late father Robert Kardashian!

The 37-year-old reality star took to her Instagram to share a sweet black and white throwback photo of Robert when he was a little boy.

“My dad & cousin Andrea, Cici’s sister,” Kim captioned the pic.

She continued by saying that she can see Saint in Robert because they have the same distinctive ears!

Saint has my dad’s ears,” Kim wrote.

Even though Saint won’t get to meet Robert , it’s sweet he can still take after him!

Check out the cute throwback photo below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Kim Kardashian, Saint West

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein has been spotted at a treatment center in Arizona - TMZ
  • Hulu has revived the Animaniacs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner continues to bash the Kardashians - TooFab
  • Disney is eye a major director in mind to direct their new movie Merlin - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello has no plans on bashing Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr