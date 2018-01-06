Top Stories
Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Cuddle on the Beach in Costa Rica - See the Pics!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Cuddle on the Beach in Costa Rica - See the Pics!

Peter Facinelli Couples Up With Girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison on Cancun Vacation!

Peter Facinelli Couples Up With Girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison on Cancun Vacation!

Hugh Jackman Doesn't Think He'll Win the Globe

Hugh Jackman Doesn't Think He'll Win the Globe

Sat, 06 January 2018 at 12:25 am

Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His Snowboard Skills on the Slopes

Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His Snowboard Skills on the Slopes

Is there anything Chris Hemsworth can’t do!?

After the 34-year-old actor’s beach side family vacation, they headed to the mountains for a snowy getaway!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Hemsworth

Chris took to his Instagram to share a video from the slopes, where he effortlessly snowboards down the hill and shows off an impressive spin.

“Just spinning my way into the new year, have a good one all,” Chris captioned the video, adding in some thumbs up emojis.

Check out the entire video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Lochte might be walking down the aisle soon - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is getting his own museum exhibit - Just Jared Jr
  • Travis Scott is speaking out about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy - TooFab
  • Donald Glover has welcomed his second son with girlfriend Michelle - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kiernan Shipka has been cast as Sabrina in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • Madaline


    Go-o-gle is pa-y-ing $97 per hour,w-i-th weekly payo-u-ts.You can also ava-i-l this.
    O-n tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Ra-n-ge Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I h-a-ve ever done .. It so-u-nds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if y-o-u don’t check it
    !qz63d:
    ♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥
    ➤➤➤ http://GoogleDailyConsumerFreshJournalsJobsReport1/easy/jobs… ♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥:::::!qz63lywfkj