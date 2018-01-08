Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics of Her Acne at Globes

Kendall Jenner Responds to Critics of Her Acne at Globes

Jennifer Lawrence Did Half Her Makeup for Golden Globes, Then Didn't Go! (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence Did Half Her Makeup for Golden Globes, Then Didn't Go! (Video)

Will Oprah Run for President? Her Close Friend Lee Daniels Reacts...

Will Oprah Run for President? Her Close Friend Lee Daniels Reacts...

Mon, 08 January 2018 at 8:01 pm

Jenna Fischer Is Totally Open to Doing a Revival of 'The Office'

Jenna Fischer Is Totally Open to Doing a Revival of 'The Office'

Jenna Fischer would totally take part in a revival of The Office!

The 43-year-old actress spilled about the show’s potential revival during Splitting Up Together‘s 2018 Winter TCA Tour panel on Friday (January 5) at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif.

She was also joined by her co-star Oliver Hudson.

While Jenna admitted she hadn’t heard about The Office revival yet, she was on board!

“I think that’s for networks to figure out if I were to be asked. I haven’t been approached about it and don’t know anything about it…But I love Pam!” Jenna said.

After the event, she added, “I think the idea of an Office revival is a great idea. I would be honored to come back in any way that I am able to. I loved playing that character and as long as Greg Daniels is the person in charge and the visionary behind it, then I would absolutely be up for it. We just have to get Mindy [Kaling], B.J. Novak, Gene Stupnitsky and Lee Eisenberg, Mike Schur to write some episodes. That show was so great because of the talent involved behind the scenes, not just on the screen.”
Just Jared on Facebook
jenna fischer oliver hudson 2018 tca 01
jenna fischer oliver hudson 2018 tca 02
jenna fischer oliver hudson 2018 tca 03
jenna fischer oliver hudson 2018 tca 04
jenna fischer oliver hudson 2018 tca 05
jenna fischer oliver hudson 2018 tca 06
jenna fischer oliver hudson 2018 tca 07
jenna fischer oliver hudson 2018 tca 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Winter TCA Tour, Jenna Fischer, Oliver Hudson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stephen Curry still really wants to buy the Panthers with Diddy - TMZ
  • Ashley Wagner is not happy about not making the Olympic figure skating team - Just Jared Jr
  • This star walked out of a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TooFab
  • A Chelsea Manning documentary is officially in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Trainor is dishing about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr