Jenna Fischer Is Totally Open to Doing a Revival of 'The Office'

Jenna Fischer would totally take part in a revival of The Office!

The 43-year-old actress spilled about the show’s potential revival during Splitting Up Together‘s 2018 Winter TCA Tour panel on Friday (January 5) at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif.

She was also joined by her co-star Oliver Hudson.

While Jenna admitted she hadn’t heard about The Office revival yet, she was on board!

“I think that’s for networks to figure out if I were to be asked. I haven’t been approached about it and don’t know anything about it…But I love Pam!” Jenna said.

After the event, she added, “I think the idea of an Office revival is a great idea. I would be honored to come back in any way that I am able to. I loved playing that character and as long as Greg Daniels is the person in charge and the visionary behind it, then I would absolutely be up for it. We just have to get Mindy [Kaling], B.J. Novak, Gene Stupnitsky and Lee Eisenberg, Mike Schur to write some episodes. That show was so great because of the talent involved behind the scenes, not just on the screen.”