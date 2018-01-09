Natalie Dormer Says Change Has Already Come to the Film Industry: 'We Have Drawn A Line'

Natalie Dormer is all smiles while posing for photographs at the 2018 BAFTA Nominations Announcement on Tuesday morning (January 9) in London, England.

The 35-year-old Game Of Thrones star, Black Panther star Letitia Wright, host Joanna Lumley, as well as BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry and BAFTA chairman Jane Lush gathered bright and early to announce this year’s nominees.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Dormer

At the event, Natalie said a change had already come to the film industry as it continues to deal with the sexual harassment scandal: “We have drawn a line now, we are overcoming outdated power structures. It’s time to celebrate, and be positive,” Natalie told the Press Association.

“A change has come. It’s not ‘is it coming?’ It has come, it’s here and we will now see the results of that over the upcoming years, because that’s how long it takes to write, fund and shoot movies, so hopefully this is the beginning,” Natalie added.