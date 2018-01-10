Ricky Martin Is Officially Married to Jwan Yosef!

Ricky Martin‘s wedding plans might still be the works, but he’s officially married to Jwan Yosef!

The “Vente Pa’ Ca” music superstar confirmed the news on the red carpet of the premiere of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story to E! News.

“I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I’ll let you know,” he said.

“We’ve exchanged vows, and we’ve swear – everything, and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.”

“It feels amazing! I can’t introduce him as my fiancé. I can’t. He’s my husband. He’s my man,” he added.

The married couple recently gave a tour of their home together in Los Angeles for Architectural Digest.

Congratulations, Ricky and Jwan! Bring on the party!