Top Stories
Seal Accuses Oprah Winfrey of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein's Behavior

Chris Evans & 'Avengers' Co-Stars Share Big Laugh in New Set Photos!

YouTube Finally Responds to Logan Paul's 'Suicide Forest' Video

Wed, 10 January 2018 at 5:31 pm

Seal Accuses Oprah Winfrey of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein's Behavior

Seal is not happy with Oprah Winfrey.

Following the media mogul’s highly publicized speech at the 2018 Golden Globes, the 54-year-old “Kiss From A Rose” singer is now speaking out against Oprah and the nature of her connection to Harvey Weinstein on his Instagram on Wednesday (January 10).

“Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad. #SanctimoniousHollywood,” he sarcastically captioned the post, accompanied by a meme featuring Oprah and Harvey at events together.

Oprah previously spoke out about the allegations late in 2017: “I’ve been processing the accounts of Harvey Weinstein’s hideous behavior and haven’t been able to find the words to articulate the magnitude of the situation,” she said on her Facebook.
  • j b

    If nobody already didn’t care about Seal they wouldn’t be happy that he is a Donald Trump supporter.

  • ShellBell

    Says the guy whose claim to fame is being the ex of a model. I guess he needs publicity for something.

  • TomAZUSA

    Dang, I never thought that Oprah would not get Seal of Approval.

  • slimpickens2916

    I thought Seal was dead! Nice to see that he is alive and well. Now go back and hide!

  • Maria M.

    Of course she knew, they all did. He is right to call out Hollywood for what they are: a bunch of fakers and hypocrites.

  • Jackiejakie

    Good for Seal….he is so much smarter than most of the Hollywood stars. Glad he told them truth….she knew and has known for years…the same with her true love Gaye.

  • Mrs. Freeze

    You sound retarded.

  • Mrs. Freeze

    He’s right on. Oprah has old fools like you bamboozled.

  • dee

    his deduction is really not fair, i knew about harvey does that make me an asshole for not speaking out??!? the truth is everybody knew, but you cant simply accuse someone without any proof, without anyone actually confirming these allegations and especially when countless woman didnt have the courage, at the time, to come forward. and if they did, harvey found a way to make it disappear including them! the same thing could be said about woody allen. everyone KNOWS whatta scumbag harvey weinstein is… but now that everyone is coming forward ”hollywood” can finally do something about, this what the entire ”times up” campaign is about… doesnt look good for Seal, bringing a black woman down like this, the fault is not on oprah, if it is? then it might as well be on everybody. he basically missed the entire point of her speech. and its fucking sad. hes the one who looks like an idiot. he is just as much of a hypocrite as anyone else.

  • sunny

    So, is Seal saying HE knew and didn’t say anything? Hypocrite.

  • persononhere

    of course she knew and did nothing. so her support of women means supporting men who harass them and then staying silent. she’s a huge hippocrite (HIPPO intended) and is deluded to think anyone outside of Hollywood of Hilaryites cares about her at all.

  • bman05

    Actually, if you are a Republican politician, saying simething stupid like “binders of women” is all it takes to ruin your career but you actually need proof, like you say, to derail a media loved Democrat who has actually raped, like Bill Clinton. So, we can excuse Hillary and Oprah for colluding with misogynists and their political careers remain viable because they say the things the media wants to hear but do the opposite personally. Hillary lost the election because she was corrupt this way, do as I say and not as I do, in key states. Oprah is not as corrupt as Hillary but she might be enough of a hypocrite and Far Leftist, she would be rejected in key states at election. But, to use the excuse that you need “proof” in defense of Oprah doing nothing in embracing Weinstein and then “proof” is not required with your political enemies? We out hear in fly over country see the double standard and are not fooled.

  • lena58337

    This is all about show biz, folks. The fact that all these women support the #MeToo and Time’s Up movement, it means nothing at all. They ALL knew who was Weinstein and what he was doing. The only things they worry about are their career and their stupid fame. They just give us some shitty speeches so that we admire them and love them more. You can see it in their faces at the Golden Globes when Oprah was on stage. Smiling, crying like they’ve seen their fucking God.
    It’s totally nonsense.

  • rosey212516

    Seal must have forgotten the ex-wife Heidi Klum, enjoyed a long professional relationship with Weinstein (The Weinstein Company was executive producer of her show Project Runway). So you must have known too.

    And if you google Heidi Klum and Harvey Weinstein there are pictures of them together,some with her kissing him,why didn’t you put that on your page?
    Have a Seat hypocrite

  • cutitout

    Whether or not people “knew” was irrelevant. Unless the actual victims were willing to come forward what could they do? It’s clear that pockets of people directly related to the victims may have known but even they kept their mouths shut because it was not their story to tell or fight to fight. Lets not forget that Hollywood is filled with rumors, especially about the most powerful so who knows what is real or not until the VICTIMS grow the balls to speak up?

  • cutitout

    You republicans are not going to make Harvey Weinstein stick to Oprah so give it a rest. She has put her money where her mouth was for years and has always been transparent.

  • cutitout

    exactly.

  • OriginalRussianBot

    Probably true and good for him for calling her out, but another person who supposedly knew and even pushed young models toward Harvey, was his ex-wife, Heidi Klum.
    #TheyAllKnew

  • Sansa Squad

    Men are sooooo desperate to blame any woman they can for a MAN’s actions, huh? Anyone who crows louder about Meryl or Oprah or THE VICTIMS THEMSELVES being responsible for this issue than they do about Harvey and others like him is a sexist fool.

  • http://twitter.com/#!/nikkimermaid nikkimermaid

    *sips tea* hmmmmm

  • Shelby

    Her speech means nothing. She’s not to blame but she’s no hero either. She’s made billions and has huge houses all over the world. A talk show host. 🙄. Big deal. Whatever.

  • Mrs. Freeze

    Lol. I’m a dope. I just realized what you meant.

  • 777

    Made billions and gave a lot of it away for charity. Came from nothing and earned everything by working hard.
    A victim of sexual assault herself, as a child.
    Yeah, her speech means nothing.

  • 777

    Someone who performed at a dictator’s birthday party and refused to apologize for it, shouldn’t throw stones.
    hypocrite much?

  • Ram

    streep and oprah. streep is even worse bc she allegedly warned her daughters a decade ago…

  • Ram

    agreed. and if oprah thinks everybody assumes Gayle is her platonic friend and not longterm partner, she is clueless. oprah,we know, we’ve known forever!

  • Ram

    agreed.

  • Ram

    all that is voided w/regards to her & weinstein. you cant talk about being a victim of sexual assault and then cuddle up to a known predator for over a decade.

  • M9365

    Yeah, but he’s not the one getting on a stage to preach to everyone while supposedly preparing for for presidential run. If a rapist warned you about another rapist, like, at least he told you!

  • M9365

    he’s not the one on stage acting like he’s some saint though

  • bman05

    “You Republicans”? That is the problem right there. Usually when you say “you people” type comments, it is showing ideological bigotry and proving my point about inequailty under the law and in the Media for anyone NOT a Democrat. I do not like Establishment Republicans, I am more Libertarian and you miss the point. The people who voted for Trump and elected him see ALL of Hollywood and the Democrats as corrupt, including Oprah. It already sticks in their minds even if you hold up your double standard and try to call it fair. Putting the money where her mouth is is exactly the problem. Harvey had money he donated to Far Left causes, therefore he was excused to rape and pillage. Oprah donates to Left Wing causes most of America hates, even if she is a nice person from a PR perspective. Most Americans like her as a person but may not tolerate her politically. Too early to tell. But, to assume that Oprah is a transparent untouchable Saint, even with her Harvey associations is snowflake naivity and exactly the same false hope mentality that left many bawling like babies on election night 2016. I do not like Trump personally but there is something going on in America that you are still in denial about and you should not be so confident that Oprah could defeat it.