Seal Accuses Oprah Winfrey of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein's Behavior
Seal is not happy with Oprah Winfrey.
Following the media mogul’s highly publicized speech at the 2018 Golden Globes, the 54-year-old “Kiss From A Rose” singer is now speaking out against Oprah and the nature of her connection to Harvey Weinstein on his Instagram on Wednesday (January 10).
“Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad. #SanctimoniousHollywood,” he sarcastically captioned the post, accompanied by a meme featuring Oprah and Harvey at events together.
Oprah previously spoke out about the allegations late in 2017: “I’ve been processing the accounts of Harvey Weinstein’s hideous behavior and haven’t been able to find the words to articulate the magnitude of the situation,” she said on her Facebook.