Ashley Graham Goes Glam While Promoting 'ANTM' in NYC

Ashley Graham is all smiles as she heads to an early morning interview on Tuesday (January 9) in New York City.

The 35-year-old model looked super chic in a see-through mesh top and velvet pants as she stepped out to promote the new season of her show America’s Next Top Model.

Ashley is a judge on the new season of the show alongside returning host Tyra Banks.

Season 24 of America’s Next Top Model airs on VH1 on Tuesday nights.

