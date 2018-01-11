Top Stories
Thu, 11 January 2018 at 6:00 am

Ashley Graham Goes Glam While Promoting 'ANTM' in NYC

Ashley Graham Goes Glam While Promoting 'ANTM' in NYC

Ashley Graham is all smiles as she heads to an early morning interview on Tuesday (January 9) in New York City.

The 35-year-old model looked super chic in a see-through mesh top and velvet pants as she stepped out to promote the new season of her show America’s Next Top Model.

Ashley is a judge on the new season of the show alongside returning host Tyra Banks.

Season 24 of America’s Next Top Model airs on VH1 on Tuesday nights.

ashley graham goes glam while promoting antm in nyc 01
ashley graham goes glam while promoting antm in nyc 02
ashley graham goes glam while promoting antm in nyc 03
ashley graham goes glam while promoting antm in nyc 04
ashley graham goes glam while promoting antm in nyc 05
ashley graham goes glam while promoting antm in nyc 06
ashley graham goes glam while promoting antm in nyc 07
ashley graham goes glam while promoting antm in nyc 08
ashley graham goes glam while promoting antm in nyc 09
ashley graham goes glam while promoting antm in nyc 10
ashley graham goes glam while promoting antm in nyc 11

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Ashley Graham

Getty
