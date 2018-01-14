Top Stories
Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Chris Evans Reacts to All the Talk About His Captain America Beard

Katie Couric Breaks Silence on Matt Lauer's 'Today' Firing

Sun, 14 January 2018 at 4:21 pm

Chloe Moretz Returns To Los Angeles After London Trip with Brooklyn Beckham

Chloe Moretz Returns To Los Angeles After London Trip with Brooklyn Beckham

Chloe Moretz drapes her coat over her shoulders while walking with a friend on Friday night (January 12) in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old actress and her pal were on their way back to their ride after having dinner at Matsuhisa.

The day before, Chloe wore a pink beanie while touching down at LAX airport from London.

Chloe was in England with her boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham, and the photographer was sure to treat his girlfriend to a couple dozen roses. She posted a photo of the smiling couple embracing while she held the flowers in her hand.

Earlier in the week, the two young stars stepped out for a stroll together through the Notting Hill neighborhood.
