Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 5, Left the Sweetest Note in a Library Book

Celebrities React to Dolores O’Riordan's Sudden Death

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Mon, 15 January 2018 at 4:00 pm

Joel Edgerton Takes a Shirtless Swim in the Ocean!

Shirtless Joel Edgerton goes in for a quick dip in the ocean while relaxing on Bondi Beach on Sunday (January 14) in Sydney, Australia.

The 43-year-old Australian actor was joined by some pals that day for the afternoon by the water.

If you missed it, Joel is starring in the brand new movie Red Sparrow opposite Jennifer Lawrence. A trailer for the film was just released and you can watch it here!

Photos: Backgrid
  • Silly People

    A shirtless swim? Lol Do you mean a regular swim, in swim trunks?

  • LolaBurns

    Love him, very underrated actor.