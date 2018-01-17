Russell Brand Joins Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on 'Ballers' Set

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson strolls along the beach with Russell Brand in between scenes of Ballers on Tuesday afternoon (January 16) in Malibu, Calif.

The 45-year-old Jumanji actor showed off his buff arms in a purple shirt and vest while the 42-year-old Forgetting Sarah Marshall star rocked a man bun as they spent the afternoon filming on the beach.

As of right now, Russell‘s role on the upcoming season of Ballers is still unknown.

Season four of Ballers will premiere on HBO later in 2018.

