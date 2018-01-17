Top Stories
Ellen Pompeo's New 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary Details Revealed

Ellen Pompeo's New 'Grey's Anatomy' Salary Details Revealed

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate!

Anna Kournikova &amp; Enrique Iglesias Share First Photos of Their Newborn Twins!

Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Share First Photos of Their Newborn Twins!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 12:30 am

Russell Brand Joins Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on 'Ballers' Set

Russell Brand Joins Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on 'Ballers' Set

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson strolls along the beach with Russell Brand in between scenes of Ballers on Tuesday afternoon (January 16) in Malibu, Calif.

The 45-year-old Jumanji actor showed off his buff arms in a purple shirt and vest while the 42-year-old Forgetting Sarah Marshall star rocked a man bun as they spent the afternoon filming on the beach.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

As of right now, Russell‘s role on the upcoming season of Ballers is still unknown.

Season four of Ballers will premiere on HBO later in 2018.

10+ pictures inside of the actors on set…
Just Jared on Facebook
russell brand joins dwayne johnson on ballers set 01
russell brand joins dwayne johnson on ballers set 02
russell brand joins dwayne johnson on ballers set 03
russell brand joins dwayne johnson on ballers set 04
russell brand joins dwayne johnson on ballers set 05
russell brand joins dwayne johnson on ballers set 06
russell brand joins dwayne johnson on ballers set 07
russell brand joins dwayne johnson on ballers set 08
russell brand joins dwayne johnson on ballers set 09
russell brand joins dwayne johnson on ballers set 10
russell brand joins dwayne johnson on ballers set 11

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Dwayne Johnson, Russell Brand, The Rock

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Zooey Deschanel's busy schedule is keeping her from appearing in court - TMZ
  • Trevor Jackson just landed a major new movie role - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer insinuates one of her RHOBH co-stars has a drinking problem - TooFab
  • The FCC's net neutrality repeal is being challenged in court - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron had a mini Liv & Maddie reunion! - Just Jared Jr