Ashley Judd Lost a Role Because She Wouldn't Take Her Shirt Off During the Screen Test

Ashley Judd is opening up about her experiences with sexual harassment and gender bias in Hollywood.

The Monster actress took the stage for Univision Communications’ Behind the Camera: Where Diversity Begins panel during Sundance Film Festival on Sunday (January 21) in Park City, Utah.

“Well first of all, my first audition yielded a screen test and I was asked to take my shirt off. It was between another woman and me, and I said that isn’t about our acting, that’s about evaluating a pair of breasts. And the answer was not ‘no’ but ‘hell no,’” Ashley said on stage.

She also revealed the price she has had to pay in her fight against sexual harassment.

“I have to know the hill on which I’m willing to die. And the hill on which I’m willing to die is equality, and if that means going to jail, being maligned, being defamed, having tremendous economic loss because I stood up to Harvey Weinstein — and it’s incalculable the amount of money I could have made that I didn’t — that’s the hill on which I’m willing to die,” Ashley added.