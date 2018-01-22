Lily James Joins Boyfriend Matt Smith & More at Netflix SAG Awards After Party 2018!

Top Stories
Mon, 22 January 2018 at 10:10 am

Lily James happily poses alongside her boyfriend Matt Smith while attending Netflix’s 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards After Party held at The Sunset Tower Hotel on Sunday (January 21) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 28-year-old actress didn’t make it to the actual award ceremony but made sure to support Matt, 35, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series with his The Crown cast mates.

Also in attendance were Orange is the New Black stars Danielle Brooks, Dascha Polanco, Uzo Aduba, Taylor Schilling, Taryn Manning, Natasha Lyonne and her boyfriend Fred Armisen, Lupita Nyong’o, Lady Bird‘s Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Beanie Feldstein and director Greta Gerwig, Big Little LiesAlexander Skarsgard, Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh, This Is UsJustin Hartley and his wife Chrishell Stause, The Big Sick‘s Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, GLOW‘s Chris Lowell and Betty Gilpin, and The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby.

Stranger Things‘ stars David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, as well as Jack McBrayer, Jason Clarke and his pregnant wife Cecile Breccia were also in attendance.
Credit: Rachel Murray; Photos: Getty
